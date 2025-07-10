TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Blacktusk Outdoors, a growing leader in the outdoor gear and angling space, is proud to announce its acquisition of Lucky Strike, one of North America's most storied fishing lure brands. The move marks a significant step in Blacktusk Outdoors' mission to elevate heritage craftsmanship and advance design excellence across the fishing and outdoor industries.

Blacktusk Outdoors Expands Premium Outdoor Portfolio with Acquisition of Legendary Lucky Strike (CNW Group/Blacktusk Outdoors)

Founded in 1929, Lucky Strike has built its reputation on producing durable, trusted tackle and landing nets for generations of anglers. From its iconic wooden baits to its tournament-proven spoons, the brand is synonymous with North American fishing culture and global performance. "This isn't just a brand acquisition—it's a legacy we're choosing to protect and evolve," said Jesse Bleeman, CEO of Blacktusk Outdoors. "Lucky Strike has been in the tackle boxes of serious anglers for nearly a century. We're excited to bring fresh energy and forward-thinking design to a company that has stood the test of time."

The acquisition of Lucky Strike Bait Works further strengthens Blacktusk Outdoors' growing roster of fishing brands, which includes Lunkerhunt, known for its groundbreaking lure designs and pioneering soft plastics and Walleye County, a purpose built brand, focused on specialized anglers, offering curated bait assortments, regional color patterns, and proven profiles tailored to the demands of North American fisheries. With a portfolio that spans both legacy names and modern craftsmanship, Blacktusk is building a collection of brands in the fishing industry rooted in quality, creativity, and authenticity. The acquisition will allow Lucky Strike to retain its identity and manufacturing roots while benefiting from Blacktusk's growing distribution network, digital capabilities, and product development resources. Plans are already underway to reinvest in product design, expand into new categories, and increase reach across North American and international markets.

"Joining Blacktusk Outdoors opens the door to everything we've been working toward," said Dustin Rhodes, President of Lucky Strike Bait Works. "We're still the same company that believes in hard work and honest gear—but now we've got the tools to reach more anglers than ever." As part of the acquisition, Lucky Strike's operations will continue uninterrupted, with its team and factory remaining in Ontario. Customers can expect the same product quality, now paired with improved service, digital access, and future-forward design.

About Blacktusk Outdoors

Blacktusk Outdoors creates authentic, premium-quality gear for people who live and breathe the outdoors.

About Lucky Strike Bait Works

Lucky Strike Bait Works has been manufacturing fishing lures and tackle since 1929. Known for its craftsmanship and iconic designs, the brand is a staple among anglers across North America and beyond.

