Blackpoint Cyber Welcomes Paul Barnes, VP of Product

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, a leading technology-focused cybersecurity company, welcomes Paul Barnes to the team as VP of Product.

Before joining Blackpoint, Barnes gained a background in engineering and sales before shifting to product management within the IT realm. First working for Prevx, a 15-person cybersecurity company based in the UK, he later moved to Webroot to what would become a 15-year tenure. More recently, Barnes has worked with OpenText, a 15k employee enterprise, but explains that he is ready to get back to his start-up roots.

"I am truly excited and honored to work with Blackpoint Cyber. I've always been impressed by the caliber of their team, their MDR technology, and the company's strategic focus," Barnes shared. "The unique thing about Blackpoint is that they have built a vast portfolio on a very scalable platform. This has allowed them to address multiple partner use cases early on in their company lifecycle. I can see this pattern will continue to grow in terms of their tech and their overall strategy."

Barnes brings a wealth of product management expertise to the cybersecurity industry along with a laser focus on partners' challenges and goals. Having launched countless products over the years, he is passionate about underscoring the importance of product discovery and working with partner feedback in mind to ensure mutual success.

"We are very fortunate to have Paul become a part of the Blackpoint Team and eager to learn from his many years of experience in building robust product strategies. Please join us in welcoming him as we scale up our platform and continue working closely with the MSP community to fight back and win against cyberthreats," said Jon Murchison, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber.

As VP of Product, Barnes will be working cross-functionally with all Blackpoint teams to define iterative product developments, build the long-term strategy for ensuring positive product experiences, and bridge partner feedback, technical delivery, and product management best practices. In this role, Barnes will also drive all go-to market activities, releases, and customer launches to empower effective product functionality.

Blackpoint looks forward to seeing Barnes excel based on his extensive industry knowledge, partner insight, and incredible leadership skills within the cybersecurity space.

