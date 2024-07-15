BlackPines to Acquire Remaining 30% of GameAddik from ESE Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - BlackPines Capital Partners ("BlackPines") and 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. dba GameAddik ("GameAddik") today announced that BPV Games Limited Partnership, an affiliate of BlackPines, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE") to acquire ESE's remaining 30% interest in GameAddik, increasing BlackPines ownership to 100%.

BlackPines acquired a majority of GameAddik in August 2023, and since that time, have closely collaborated with the GameAddik management team to scale operations and drive growth, including acquiring Elusive Talent Agency in January 2024.

"We appreciate ESE's partnership since our initial investment and want to thank Konrad Wasiela for his contributions to GameAddik and our Board of Directors. We are pleased to reach this agreement to acquire full ownership of GameAddik," said Darren Huston, founder of BlackPines. "GameAddik is a world-class team that delivers industry-leading marketing ROIs to a growing roster of clients in the video game industry – and we are excited to continue supporting its accelerated growth in the years ahead."

"Partnering with BlackPines has been transformative for GameAddik. We are grateful for Konrad's participation on the board and his support throughout the entire transaction," said Eric Jodoin, CEO and Co-Founder of GameAddik.

Miller Thomson LLP served as legal advisor to BlackPines.

About BlackPines Capital Partners

BlackPines Capital Partners is a private holding company that owns a portfolio of companies, manages direct investments, and provides strategic long-term advice to companies to accelerate growth, maximize potential, and deliver long-term sustainable profitability.

For more information, please visit https://www.blackpinescapital.com.

About GameAddik

Founded in 2015, GameAddik is an advertising technology company that provides tech-driven marketing solutions for the gaming industry. Trusted by over 200 global brands, GameAddik is a leader in understanding gaming audiences and delivering measurable performance marketing solutions for its clients across its three business segments: PWN Games (performance marketing), Elusive (performance-driven influencer marketing), and GameRebellion (game, audience and industry data and analytics).

For more information, please visit https://www.gameaddik.com.

SOURCE BlackPines Capital Partners

Media Contact: Alex White, [email protected]