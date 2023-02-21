BlackNorth Initiative Closes the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman, BlackNorth Initiative, Dahabo Ahmed Omer, Executive Director, BlackNorth Initiative, and their team joined Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, TMX Group, to close the market in celebration of Black History Month and to recognize the outstanding success of their inaugural BlackNorth Excellence gala, an evening that celebrated Black Excellence in Canada.

February is Black History Month, a time for Canadians to honour and celebrate the diversity, history, and culture of Black people in Canada and to acknowledge the many everyday contributions of Black communities across the country.

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of people's lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. They are committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. To learn more, visit https://blacknorth.ca.

For further information: Contacts: Shelton Mpala, [email protected]