BlackLine To Collaborate With Microsoft To Bring Greater Finance & Accounting Automation To Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customers

BlackLine joins Microsoft Business Application ISV Connect Program; Companies to collaborate on joint selling and solution integration to further help customers on their modern accounting journeys

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Building on its longstanding relationship delivering finance and accounting automation solutions to Microsoft Dynamics GP customers, BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it is expanding on the collaboration to bring enhanced automation and financial operations management to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers.

"Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we seek to help finance and accounting teams at midsize companies, as well as large organizations, gain control over their financial close, intercompany accounting, accounts receivable and other key processes for the office of the Controller," said Mel Zeledon, senior vice president of channels and alliances at BlackLine. "Together we're providing an end-to-end solution, delivering greater customer value through enhanced connectivity and integration."

As part of the expansion, BlackLine has joined Microsoft's Business Application ISV (independent software vendor) Connect Program allowing both enterprise and mid-market Dynamics 365 Finance customers to benefit from the power of BlackLine's unified platform for finance controls and automation—and all from within a single user interface. Under the terms of the extended agreement, BlackLine and Microsoft also have entered into a joint selling arrangement under which BlackLine will work collaboratively with Microsoft's technical, training, support and go-to-market teams.

"Microsoft welcomes BlackLine into the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem and will offer its platform for finance controls and automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Toby Bowers, general manager for business applications at Microsoft. "With this Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration, BlackLine offers a unique, innovative solution to organizations around the world that focuses on finance and accounting."

BlackLine is ERP-agnostic, optimized for today's modern enterprise with direct integration to more than 30 different leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and source systems. BlackLine has an existing connector for Microsoft Dynamics GP and expects to deliver one for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in 2022.



"We expect to gain market traction as customers move to the cloud and continue their finance transformation journeys and believe the partnership will accelerate customer adoption with the assurance of an integrated solution for financial controls and automation," added Mr. Zeledon.

BlackLine is showcasing its market-leading financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting automation solutions this week in front of more than 17,000 registrants at BlackLine's annual user conference BeyondTheBlack™, with sessions designed to show how BlackLine complements specific ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Workday and more. Join us to find out why Eventex recognized BeyondTheBlack 2020 as one of the most 'innovative, creative and effective events in the world'. To view the agenda or register free of charge, go here.

For more information on using BlackLine alongside Microsoft ERPs, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,700 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.



Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.



Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

