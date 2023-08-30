BlackLine Honors 2023 Modern Accounting Award Winners: CVS Health, Barentz, Kimberly-Clark, Premier Trailer Leasing, Nippon Express Holdings, and Boeing

Leading organizations from around the world recognized for embracing modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Digital finance transformation leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has announced the winners of its 2023 Modern Accounting Awards. This is the fifth annual global awards program by the company, celebrating customers that have revolutionized their traditional accounting methods to adopt modern accounting practices. This year's winners, from various industries and regions, demonstrated impressive use of BlackLine's market-leading solutions, joining the ranks of previous notable recipients such as Domino's, Finning, SiriusXM, Starbucks, Takeda, and Zurich North America.

2023 winners, awarded in seven categories, include:

The Accelerator: CVS Health – America's leading health solutions company saved time and money with BlackLine by automating routine work which freed up six full-time employees to focus on strategic activities.





– America's leading health solutions company saved time and money with BlackLine by automating routine work which freed up six full-time employees to focus on strategic activities. The Capitalizer: Barentz – The global life science ingredients distributor unified data and processes with BlackLine, reducing their financial closing process to just three days while scaling to support rapid global expansion.





– The global life science ingredients distributor unified data and processes with BlackLine, reducing their financial closing process to just three days while scaling to support rapid global expansion. The Closer: Kimberly-Clark – Embracing continuous accounting, the multinational personal care products manufacturer reduced manual journal entries by 30% and increased auto-certification from 18% to 70% in only four months.





– Embracing continuous accounting, the multinational personal care products manufacturer reduced manual journal entries by 30% and increased auto-certification from 18% to 70% in only four months. The Modernizer: Premier Trailer Leasing – Amid rapid growth, the nationwide semi-trailer leasing and rental company implemented multiple BlackLine solutions and transformed their month-end close into a proactive, predictable, and scalable process.





– Amid rapid growth, the nationwide semi-trailer leasing and rental company implemented multiple BlackLine solutions and transformed their month-end close into a proactive, predictable, and scalable process. The Pioneer: Nippon Express Holdings – The global logistics company is taking on transformational challenges as the first in Japan to use BlackLine's Intercompany Financial Management solutions.





– The global logistics company is taking on transformational challenges as the first in to use BlackLine's Intercompany Financial Management solutions. The Transformer: Executing on a transformational vision, a global technology company reduced its month-end close, achieving a 95% automatic reconciliation rate, and improving balance sheet quality with BlackLine Financial Reporting Analytics.





Executing on a transformational vision, a global technology company reduced its month-end close, achieving a 95% automatic reconciliation rate, and improving balance sheet quality with BlackLine Financial Reporting Analytics. The Unifier: The Boeing Company – The global aerospace company leveraged multiple BlackLine solutions to unify data, processes, and visibility across a complex finance technology landscape, enabling the finance organization to streamline and automate processes, harmonize enterprise resource planning systems, increase capacity, and enhance compliance controls.

BlackLine's digital finance transformation experts evaluated the entries and selected the winners. They will be recognized at BlackLine's annual global conference, BeyondTheBlack™, where they will also share their transformation stories.

For 15 years, BeyondTheBlack has united a global community of thousands of finance and accounting leaders to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation. The 2023 conference will be held from Sept. 11-13th in San Diego. To learn more and register, please visit beyondtheblack.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

