Blackcomb Helicopters announces major regional expansion with acquisition of Elbow River Helicopters

"We initially reached out to Elbow River to discuss purchasing a single helicopter but once we visited their operation at the Springbank Airport, we knew very quickly that we had complementary operational approaches and this would also be a strategic acquisition for Blackcomb," said Tim Boyle, Blackcomb's General Manager. Combing the two companies adds two additional 212 machines to the Blackcomb fleet, including a 212 HLP BLR DF Engine Machine, increasing Blackcomb's ability to serve the Company's growing utility operation customers in Alberta and in Southeast British Columbia.

All Elbow River employees were offered employment with Blackcomb Helicopters and Blackcomb are thrilled to have them onboard. The base at Springbank Airport – which includes component overhaul tooling and capabilities – will become a major focus for Blackcomb's medium helicopter fleet maintenance. The transaction closed March 31, 2022 and future operations will take place under the existing Blackcomb Helicopters Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Aircraft Operating Certificate (OC). Torrie Chartier will be staying on as Blackcomb's Regional Manager with Derrick Shillington as Blackcomb's Chief Engineer – Bell Aircraft, and Bruce Holloway, founder, serving in an advisory role.

Elbow River Founder and Owner, Bruce Holloway added: "This acquisition fits our belief that the aviation industry requires consolidation in order to remain competitive. I'm very proud of the company we have built with our dedicated aviation professionals and team at Elbow River. We have worked hard to stayed focused on our skills and serving our customers of Southern Alberta and Southeastern British Columbia. Blackcomb has been great to deal with and will enhance and provide additional depth with additional aircraft and personnel at the Springbank base. I am extremely pleased that our aviation professionals who have been like family to us, have the Blackcomb Helicopters and McLean Group family to support them on their continuing journey."

About Blackcomb Helicopters (blackcombhelicopters.com / mcleangroup.com)

Founded in Whistler, British Columbia and operating for over 30 years, Blackcomb Helicopters is the leading helicopter touring and heli-services company in the pacific northwest. 100% carbon neutral, Blackcomb provides heli-tourism, utility and civil services and operates from bases at Vancouver International Airport, in Whistler, Pemberton, Squamish, Sechelt, Lillooet, Terrace, and Springbank, Alberta. Blackcomb is a member of the McLean Group of Companies, a diversified portfolio of privately held businesses.

