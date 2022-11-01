Black Youth Organize a Charitable Art Exhibit Celebrating Emerging Art And Music In Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Opening on November 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM EST, "Media Pass" is a vibrant art exhibition at the intersection of music and art. "Media Pass" is an accessible in-person and virtual group exhibition that aims to capture Toronto's favorite concerts and festivals.

Curated by Imani Dominique and presented in Manifesto's office, this photography-based exhibit brings together nine emerging and established Toronto-based concert photographers: Alicia Reid, Anushay Sheikh, Connor Tadao (Flee Normality), Evie Maynes, Jet Bailey, Taija Grey (Jesusssister), Jershotyou, Kianna Sumitani, and woes.jpg.

"Through Media Pass, we hope to bring together diverse communities of artists, musicians, cultural workers, and students. We hope to give back to the community by donating proceeds from artwork sales to a charity supporting young artists," said Imani Dominique, the Curator and Project Manager.

Through vivid photography and an interactive video installation edited by Grace Munene, "Media Pass" will explore concert photography as an archival and community-based method for preserving cultural history.

Malaika Lorde from Manifesto Community Projects shared, "As a community arts organization, Manifesto is dedicated to uplifting folks in our community who are passionate and take initiative to highlight our vibrant arts industry. "Media Pass" and those working to produce this exhibit have proven to align with our mission by making this event accessible to the community, highlighting the arts, and supporting local artists."

This exhibition will be accessible both physically and digitally through a virtual space walkthrough, accessible seating, image descriptions, and ASL interpretation upon request.

By bringing together a variety of emerging and mid-career artists, "Media Pass" hopes to create a community filled, electric space celebrating the intersections of music and visual art.

"Media Pass" is curated by Imani Dominique Busby with production support from Sarah Itamah, Nkwachukwu Nwalozie, and Malaika Lorde. "Media Pass" is sponsored by Manifesto and Posterjack.

Imani Dominique is an emerging art curator based in Toronto.

