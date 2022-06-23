The 'Training to Desk' bootcamp helps Black professionals launch careers in technology with a job placement opportunity at TD post-graduation

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN), the largest Black community of tech and business professionals in North America, announced the launch of Obsidi Academy, a full-stack engineer bootcamp for Black-identified individuals to help them launch careers in technology with top employers in Canada. TD Bank Group (TD) is the launch sponsor and founding employer for Obsidi Academy and will hire bootcamp graduates in cohorts over the next three years, starting with the inaugural 2022 cohort. TD worked alongside BPTN to help design and launch this bootcamp with the goal of scaling this model for other employers.

Black professionals across Canada will be trained through BPTN's Obsidi Academy in niche skill technologies, with the first cohort focused on training for roles as full-stack engineers. BPTN will provide participating professionals with a secured pathway to break into the tech industry, a space in which Black professionals continue to be vastly underrepresented. TD will be able to tap this established pipeline of diverse and highly skilled Black professionals to help fill its open tech positions.

"Full-stack developers are in high demand in the tech industry. However, Canadian education institutions do not produce the same number of Black graduates from STEM fields as they do with other communities. Instead of leaving employers to compete for tech professionals within the current talent pool, BPTN aims to introduce a new source of talent generated within the Black professional community," said Lekan Olawoye, BPTN founder and CEO.

Earlier this year, TD announced plans to hire over 2,000 technology roles to help drive investments the bank has made in new technologies to support innovations for customers. The bank is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. It has built relationships with companies like BPTN to help establish a pipeline of diverse talent and provide sponsorship of groups that are focused on advancing Black professionals within the job market.

"At TD, our unique culture is built on a sustained commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are committed to providing colleagues with an inclusive environment where they can engage in meaningful and fulfilling work," said Tim Clark, Senior Vice President and CIO, Commercial Platforms, Architecture & Engineering and Chair of the Platforms & Technology Inclusion and Diversity committee at TD. "We are excited to leverage our long-standing relationship with BPTN to help create a grassroots pathway for Black professionals where members can engage, learn and develop their careers as tech professionals."

Applications are now open for the first cohort to start in September 2022. Bootcamp participants will not require previous technology experience and will be provided a $2000 monthly stipend in addition to the value of the 3-month bootcamp. Visit www.obsidi.com to apply and learn more.

"Obsidi Academy is the game changer the industry needs. It's an opportunity for the industry to educate students directly and ensure that they are adequately prepared to succeed in today's competitive job market and hit the ground running on day one," adds Olawoye. "We are thrilled to have TD lead from the front and stand with BPTN to support the launch of this new product and way of recruiting. As we look to drive real solutions that address the diversity issue plaguing the tech industry, the Academy will change the game for many companies coming onboard and Black professionals."

This week BPTN and TD also announced plans to host the 2022 BFUTR Global Tech Summit, the world's largest gathering of Black professionals in North America. This annual event supports the advancement of Black professionals in an industry still lacking diversity.

About Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is the largest Black community of tech professionals in North America. Founded in 2018, BPTN bridges the network gap in the tech industry by providing Black technical and business professionals with access to senior executive sponsorship, skills building and a strong peer network to level up their careers. BPTN partners with companies to attract, hire and retain Black talent. With more than 50 thousand members and 66 customers, BPTN has launched Obsidi, a multi-sided networking platform of choice for professionals looking to learn, grow and level up their careers.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on April 30, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

