Black Mammoth Metals Stakes 185 Claims at Quito NV, Leadore, ID and Ramsey AZ

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in anticipation of the Company's intended exploration programs, additional claims have been staked covering prospective ground at Quito Gold property, Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earths property and at Ramsey Silver property. The Company has a 100% interest in the Quito and Leadore properties and owns the Ramsey Silver property 100%.

Quito Gold Property - Lander County, NV:

New claims on lands managed by the US Forest Service (USFS) = 84

Current claims now cover approximately 1404 hectares (3470 acres)

Drill permit submitted and approval is pending.

Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earths Property – Lemhi County, ID:

New claims on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) = 68

Current claims now cover approximately 1187 hectares (2933 acres).

Drill permit submitted and approval is pending.

Ramsey Silver Property – La Paz County, AZ:

New claims on lands administered by the BLM = 33

Current claims now cover approximately 376 hectares (929 acres).

Ramsey Silver is a recent acquisition (see Company's news release dated November 19, 2025).

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Website: www.blackmammothmetals.com

