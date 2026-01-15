Black Mammoth Metals Obtains Drill Permit for Leadore Silver-Lead-REE Property, ID

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to drill test priority targets at its Leadore Silver-Lead-REE property ("Leadore" or the "Property"). Up to (12) drill sites, all on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), have been selected to:

Expand the known oxide mineralized area (silver-lead).

Test the sulfide target identified by the Company's recent induced polarization (IP) survey (silver-lead).

Start to test the extent of oxide rare earth elements (REE) placer layer.

Oxide Target (Silver-Lead):

A prior operator at Leadore in 2012 drilled (6) relatively shallow core holes with maximum depth of 105m. All holes encountered significant silver-lead mineralization in the area of the (3) historic mines: Kimmel, Leadville and Baby Joe and a new disseminated mineralized zone in brecciated granite was discovered. This drilling has not yet been followed up.

The soils anomaly contours of a historical soils survey also conducted in 2011 by the same prior operator mainly identified an extensive silver-lead zone centered on the (3) historic mines with a combined silver-lead area of approximately 4.5 square km (see Figure 1).

Sulfide Target (Silver-Lead):

Black Mammoth's recent IP survey delineated a large chargeability anomaly with coincident low-resistivity (the "Anomaly") within the carbonate host rocks underlying the historic Kimmel mine (see the Company's NR dated June 24, 2025).

The Kimmel shares a known silver-lead mineralized NW trending fault with the Anomaly where three major fault intersections are adjacent to the Anomaly on the south side. At the center of the Leadore Camp, the Kimmel was reportedly the most productive historic mine. The historical mining data and recent drilling results indicate that sulfide-bearing ores remain open along the NW trending fault and at adjacent fault intersections, which are situated at the base of the Beaverhead mountains and below pediment cover. The maximum east-west width of the Anomaly is estimated at 400m and the depth from surface to the top of the Anomaly is estimated at 200 - 250m with an overlying silver-lead oxide layer and a placer (REE) mineralized layer.

Rare Earth Element (REE) Target:

Black Mammoth's recent rock chip sampling has identified REE mineralization that occurs in a placer or laterite horizon sitting atop the known fault-hosted lead and silver mineralization in the area of the historic Leadville mine (see Figure 3). This REE mineralized area newly identified in 2025 is an oxidized layer that doesn't continue at depth (see the Company's NR dated March 4, 2025). Drill assays results should start to delineate the extent of the placer REE mineralization.

Black Mammoth has a 100% interest in Leadore with no royalties.

The Company continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase or staking.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Website: www.blackmammothmetals.com

