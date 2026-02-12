Black Mammoth Metals Finds Chargeability Anomaly at Happy Cat South Gold Target, NV

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a pole-dipole induced polarization (IP) survey at the Happy Cat South target ("Happy Cat" or the "Property"), within the Company's South Ravenswood property located at the southern end of the Rabbit Creek Gold Trend, Lander County, NV. The Company has also staked 66 additional unpatented lode claims (approximately 551 hectares) on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

IP Results:

The IP results have identified a large target area at Happy Cat where the chargeability high and resistivity high is coincident with a gravity high. The IP survey's pseudo sections' average chargeability with the gravity high is shown below in Figure 1, with the pseudo sections' average resistivity with the gravity high shown in Figure 2. This geophysical anomaly is situated mainly east of a 600m diameter gold mineralized zone and is open to the north, but mostly to the south. The east-west IP lines (3) were spaced 275m apart.

Gold Mineralized Zone:

Exploration activity conducted by previous operators, which includes reverse circulation drilling, trenching, auger drilling and rock and soil sampling have confirmed the presence of a gold mineralization zone with no clear source of the mineralization identified (see Company's news release dated November 25, 2020).

Gravity High:

Black Mammoth's 2022 ground gravity survey covered a 12 square km area and revealed a prominent gravity high indicative of a potentially uplifted basement block (horst) beneath volcanic cover and is coincident with the gold mineralized zone which represents a target zone (see Company's news release dated September 14, 2022).

The Company plans to further investigate this target zone which may include inversion modelling and other work-up activities to refine drill targets. There is an active Notice level drilling permit issued by the BLM and a reclamation bond in place.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

