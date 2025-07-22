Black Mammoth Metals Samples up to 717 g/t Silver with 210 g/t Average at Amador, NV

The silver mineralization is hosted in a quartz vein shear which appears to have been developed along a contact zone of Devonian sediments (Slaven Chert) with plutonic intrusive. Previous operators have reported 3-to-12-meter drill intervals of significant silver mineralization, which have not been followed up to date. Black Mammoth's sampling program along the exposed quartz shear and from the nearby historic mining dumps consisted of 19 rock chip samples. A multi-element assay package was then used with the objective to confirm historical sample results and to assess the silver potential of the Property. As a result, the 19 rock samples had silver contents that averaged 210.3 g/t (6.76 oz/t), ranging from 1.7 g/t to 717 g/t (23.04 oz/t) (see Table 1 & Figure 1), accompanied by strong trace element contents with As up to 3350 ppm, as well as Sb (484 ppm) and Se (94.1 ppm) with most exposures near the historic mining locations and along the range-front (see Figures 2 & 3).

Based on the results of the new rock samples, estimated thickness and strike-length of the quartz vein shear, the Company is encouraged to continue with further exploration. Since additional silver mineralization is suspected to continue down-dip under cover to the east and can potentially be down dropped along the range-front fault in the west, the Company intends to conduct an induced polarization survey to determine the best locations for a first phase drilling program.

Acquisition Terms (in USD) and Claims Staking:

Black Mammoth optioned 5 federal mining claims covering the key ground at Amador (the "Option") from a private vendor in March 2024 by making an aggregate of $25,000 in cash payments (paid). These claims were considered a non-core asset, and they are now 100% owned by Black Mammoth. The Company has since staked additional claims at Amador with its' claims position now totaling approximately 172 hectares (425 acres). The Amador claims are administered by the Bureau of Land Management and the US Forestry Service.

There are no royalties, work commitment amounts, finder's fees or share compensation in connection with the Option.

The Company continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase and by staking.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

In the past 18 months, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired 100% interest in:

Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to 18 months ago).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) (Happy Cat was purchased prior to 18 months ago). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control:

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the samples are taken to the ALS Laboratory (ALS) in Reno or Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis.

The ALS PREP-31 package was utilized for sample preparation. In this package, each sample is crushed to better than 70%, passing 2mm, then a 250-gram riffle split is then taken. This split is pulverized to a target of 85% passing 75 microns; and a 30-gram portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acids. A 41-element suite is run on the sample using the ALS ME-MS 41 multielement package. This method utilizes Aqua regia digestion followed by low detection ICP-MS (Induced Coupled Plasma) finish. Overlimit silver samples were processed using ALS' OG46 Aqua Regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis. ALS Laboratories have ISO 9001 and 17025 accreditations. Black Mammoth Metals Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

