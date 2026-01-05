Black Mammoth Metals Acquires Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver Property, NV and Finds Geophysical Target

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property ("Tom" or the "Property") by staking 87 unpatented lode claims on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) covering approximately 727 hectares (1797 acres) located in the South Ravenswood mining district, Lander County, NV and has completed a pole-dipole induced polarization survey (IP) with an interpreted inversion model.

IP Results:

The IP results confirm a target area at Tom where the chargeability high covers 2.3 square km approximately (open NW) and is coincident with a prominent gravity high and a resistivity high. The inversion model's 250-400m chargeability depth slice with the gravity high is shown below in Figure 1, with the inversion model's resistivity high with gravity high shown in Figure 2. The east-west IP lines (6) were spaced from 200 to 800m.

The Tom geophysical target is interpreted as down-dropped host lithologies in the pediment that correspond to the SE extension of the Skookum Trend with known gold, silver and copper mineralization in the South Ravenswood mountain range. The Skookum Trend area is adjacent to the Property, near the historic Maloy Gold and Silver Mine, where Cretaceous granodiorite crops out and intrudes Paleozoic sedimentary strata, including the Lower Plate Roberts Mountain and Upper Plate Valmy Formations with gold mineralization occurring in the Paleozoic strata and in the granodiorite. Carbonate rocks of the Roberts Mountains Formation are exposed below the Roberts Mountains Thrust. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Based on the known alteration and mineralization styles in the South Ravenswood mountain range, the Company will evaluate the IP-anomalous gravity anomalies in the pediment with exploration models which include detached and down-dropped, as well as potentially epithermal-type, mineralization zones distal and higher-level to the exposed intrusive mineralization roots.

Exploration Status:

The geophysical target at Tom is ready for drill testing after a BLM Notice of Intent is complete.

Acquisition Terms (USD):

The Company owns Tom's Pediment property 100% with no finder's fees, royalties, share compensation or other terms in connection with the acquisition.

The Company continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase or staking.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

