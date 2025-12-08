Black Mammoth Metals Finds Large Chargeability Anomaly Underlying the Historic Workings and Stakes Claims at Amador Silver Property, NV

Survey Results:

The IP Survey has delineated a large high-chargeability anomaly, with high-resistivity (the "Anomaly") extending at least 1.22 km along the range-front and under the historic Amador mine workings, where historic drilling and the Company's recent rock chip sampling encountered significant silver mineralization. The Company's recent rock chip samples assayed up to 23.05 oz/t silver (see the Company's news dated July 22, 2025) while the historic drilling in this area has not been followed up on. The 0–50m IP depth slice aligns well with geophysical and sampling criteria (see Figure 1), while the 150-250m depth slice indicates a potential NE dip of the sulfide mineralized zone (see Figure 2).

The workings of the historic Amador mine consist of at least 3 shafts, 3 adits and numerous exploration pits. The silver mineralization is hosted in a quartz vein shear which appears to have been developed along a contact zone of Devonian sediments (Slaven Chert) with plutonic intrusive. The Amador property has been explored in recent years (2003-2010) with operators reporting significant silver mineralization in rock chips and in 3-to-12m drill intervals.

Claims Staking:

The Company has newly staked 55 unpatented lode claims at Amador. The range-front claims are administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) while the claims uphill to the East are managed by the US Forest Service. Together with the 23 existing claims, the Property now covers a total of approximately 631 hectares (1560 acres).

The Company initially intends to permit five drill sites with a BLM Notice of Intent to test the chargeability anomaly which encompasses the high-grade silver shear zone along the range-front and its potential deeper extension to the West.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

