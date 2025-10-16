Black Mammoth Metals Finds Chargeability Anomalies and Stakes Claims at Cottonwood, NV

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a pole-dipole induced polarization geophysical survey (the "IP Survey") and subsequent drill target definition at the Cottonwood target, within the Company's Callaghan property, which is located on the eastern flank of the northern Toiyabe Range, Lander County, Nevada. The Company has also staked 152 unpatented lode claims managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Together with the 62 existing claims, the Property now covers a total of approximately 1785 hectares (4411 acres).

IP Survey Results (see Figure 1):

A high chargeability anomaly located in the west-southwest portion of the Property, possibly related to high sulfide content, with an east-west maximum width of approximately 750m at 100-200m depth. A potentially higher-grade, gold-mineralized structural corridor between the magnetic anomaly to the east of the Company's recent CW drill holes and the chargeability anomalies to the west. A chargeability anomaly in a possible upper contact zone with Paleozoic basement rocks at the southern end of the interpreted intrusion, also with an east-west maximum width of approximately 750m at 300-500m depth.

The IP Survey on the Property comprised nine (IP) lines with a total length of approximately 23,800 line-kilometers. The objective of the IP Survey was to assess the intense sulfide gold mineralization encountered in drill holes CW-1, CW-2, and CW-2B from the 2025 spring drilling campaign (see news release dated May 14th, 2025). Three reverse circulation (RC) holes intersected strongly altered rocks with associated gold anomalies from the beginning to the end of all holes. Hole CW-2B returned the best gold intercept: 61m @ 0.416 g/t, including 3.048m @ 3.57 g/t (see Table 1). The alteration can be described as silicification and marbleized carbonates with abundant disseminated pyrite, suggesting a large, intrusive-related gold system in the vicinity.

The Callaghan Property is located within an erosional window (the Callaghan Window) that exposes highly prospective Lower Plate Paleozoic sedimentary rocks, which on the Property have been strongly altered by gold, arsenic, antimony and mercury-bearing hydrothermal fluids. The Callaghan Property contains near-surface gold mineralization in several historic drill holes. The Company has a 100% interest in Callaghan.

The IP Survey suggests a prospective corridor with 3 potential targets currently measuring 3.5km in length by 1.3km in width. Drill testing will be needed to prove mineralization. The existing Notice of Intent will need to be amended for further drilling with all the target zones having good dirt road access requiring minimal Property surface disturbance.

The Company also continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase and by staking.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

