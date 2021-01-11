Black Mammoth Metals Begins Metallurgical Testing at Happy Cat Gold Property

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Hazen Research, Inc. of Golden, Colorado ("Hazen") to begin gravity separation testing of a 111kg sample of material that Hazen has received from the Company's 100% owned Happy Cat gold property in Nevada. The sample was collected and shipped in December 2020 by Adam Knight, Professional Mining Engineer who is independent of the Company.

The objective of the testing at Hazen is to identify what gravity separation process may be optimal for further tests, including a larger pilot test. The testing is intended to further the Company's understanding of the gold grades and recovery rates as there may be an opportunity to conduct a bulk sampling operation at Happy Cat property. The initial gravity separation test has begun with the analysis and reporting expected to be completed by late January or February.

Hazen Research, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is a medium sized independent industrial research and development ("R&D") firm specializing in flowsheet and scaleup R&D from scoping experimental test work to demonstration-scale pilot plants for the mining industry and other industries.

The 111kg sample was taken from the near surface gold anomaly at Happy Cat property referred to in the Company's news release dated November 25, 2020. The gold anomaly occurs within a 600-metre diameter circular area where past exploration included RC drilling, trenching, auger drilling and sampling. Past metallurgical work using an iCON gravity concentrator and a Deister concentrating table suggested that the near surface anomaly is amenable to gravity separation. This past testing recovered visible particulate gold along with fine gold suggesting a nugget effect.

Adam Knight, PE and Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Black Mammoth has 11,081,871 shares issued and outstanding, 11,556,871 fully diluted.

Along with the Company's 100% owned Happy Cat Gold Property, subject to underlying royalties (transaction subject to TSX-V approval), Black Mammoth has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14th, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President, CEO and Corporate Secretary

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, the visual continuity of certain mineralized intervals and business and financing plans and trends, the potentially open nature of the mineralized zones on the property and the potential for future discoveries of additional mineralization on the property are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; performance of third parties; timing of receipt of assay results from third party analytical facilities; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company's ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company's ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp

For further information: Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, Phone: 604 347 9101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.blackmammothmetals.com

Related Links

http://www.blackmammothmetals.com/

