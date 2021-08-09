Black Mammoth Metals Appoints Mining Engineer Adam Knight to the Board

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Knight, P. Eng., to Black Mammoth's Board of Directors. Adam Knight is a professional mining engineer with 27 years experience and holds a degree in Mining Engineering from the Mackay School of Mines in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Knight has recently acted as an independent consultant for the Company at its' Happy Cat property to facilitate preliminary metallurgy work. Mr. Knight has experience in both surface and underground mining, with a particular focus on projects in Nevada, with past positions that include:

Cypress Development – Clayton Valley Project – 2020 to Present

Project Manager

Practical Mining LLC – 2015 to Present

Consultant providing engineering services worldwide.

Premier Gold Mines/Practical Mining LLC - Cove Underground Mine -2018 to 2020

Project General Manager/Senior Engineer Consultant

Springer Mining /EMC Metals/Silver Predator - Springer Underground Mine – 2012 to 2015

General Manager/VP North American Operations

TerangaGold - Sabodala Gold Operations – 2011 to 2012

Mine Manager - Surface Operations

Queenstake Resources USA – Jerritt Canyon Operations – 2009 to 2011

– Jerritt Canyon Operations – 2009 to 2011 Mine Manager - Surface and Underground Operations

Premier Chemicals LLC – Gabbs Magnesium Mine – 2002 to 2009

General Manager & Assistant Mine/Mill Superintendent

AngloGold Jerritt Canyon Joint Venture – SSX Underground – 1997 to 2002

Senior Mine Engineer/Chief Underground Surveyor

Dustin Henderson, Black Mammoth's President and CEO commented, "We are very excited that Mr. Knight has agreed to join our Board of Directors. His education and experience as a mining engineer brings a diverse set of skills and expertise to the Company's Board"

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Director of Black Mammoth has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Black Mammoth has 11,376,871 shares issued and outstanding and 11,376,871 shares fully diluted. There are currently no options or warrants outstanding.

Along with the Company's 100% owned Happy Cat Gold Property, subject to underlying royalties, Black Mammoth has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14th, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President, CEO and Corporate Secretary

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, the visual continuity of certain mineralized intervals and business and financing plans and trends, the potentially open nature of the mineralized zones on the property and the potential for future discoveries of additional mineralization on the property are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; performance of third parties; timing of receipt of assay results from third party analytical facilities; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company's ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company's ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp

For further information: Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, Phone: 604 347 9101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.blackmammothmetals.com

Related Links

http://www.blackmammothmetals.com/

