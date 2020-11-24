Black Friday Has Already Started at la Vie en Rose and the Offers Are Incredible!

Save big on almost everything! la Vie en Rose is also offering exclusive offers for subscribers:

40% off (almost) everything! *excluding bras and panties

2 for 1 on (almost) everything! *excluding bras and panties

All these irresistible offers can be found on the la Vie en Rose Black Friday page.

Even More Surprises to Come

The Canadian retailer that specializes in lingerie, swimwear and pajamas, has even more surprises for customers in the next few days.

All Black Friday offers will be available in stores across Canada and online, but these deals won't last forever!

Start Shopping For Gifts During Black Friday

Black Friday is the best moment to purchase Christmas gifts at a reduced price. La Vie en Rose has a large selection of pajama sets, in a variety of colours and styles, an ideal gift for the holidays! Customers can refer to the la Vie en Rose Gift Guide to find gift ideas to find something for everyone on their list.

About la Vie en Rose

La Vie en Rose is a Canadian lingerie retailer specializing in bras, undergarments, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. The company offers a wide variety of contemporary and trendy fashion items for women. Learn more about la Vie en Rose by visiting lavieenrose.com and on social media Facebook and Instagram.

