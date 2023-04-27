Black Business Initiative (BBI) Announces Matthew Martel as New CEO

HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - After 25 successful and rewarding years leading the Black Business Initiative (BBI), Rustum Southwell has announced he will retire as CEO of the organization on May 1, 2023. Southwell will be succeeded by Matthew Martel, who is currently the BBI's Chief Operating Officer. A transition plan is in place to ensure a seamless transfer of authority occurs for the organization, with Southwell continuing to support the BBI in an advisory role.

Entrepreneurial leader and outgoing BBI Founding CEO, Rustum Southwell (left) and incoming BBI CEO, Matthew Martel (right). (Black Business Initiative) (CNW Group/Black Business Initiative (BBI))

Southwell's retirement follows many impressive achievements for the BBI. As founding CEO of the organization and a passionate community leader, he played a key role in leading the expansion of a robust and vibrant Black business community in Halifax and throughout the region. The BBI has seen incredible growth over the years with the introduction of Business is Jammin', Black Business Consulting, and Black Business Community Investment Fund Limited, all of which further the BBI's mission to positively influence business culture in the Atlantic Provinces by promoting and assisting in the development of Black-owned businesses. Southwell's vision for the BBI was to grow and support black-led organizations nationally. That vision was realized in 2019 when the BBI grew from a provincial organization to having a presence across Atlantic Canada and throughout the country.

"We greatly appreciate the decades of exemplary service Rustum has brought to our organization," says Joseph Parris, Chair of the BBI's Black Business Initiative Society. "We welcome Matthew to his new role as CEO and as we move the organization forward through the continued tradition of success we have demonstrated and achieved over the past 27 years."

"Being a part of the BBI has been a very fulfilling journey," Southwell says. "Congratulations to the organization and Matthew Martel as the BBI embarks on its next chapter. I am so very proud to see Nova Scotia setting the standards for Black entrepreneurs in Canada."

A Project Manager who believes in a 'people-first' approach to business, Martel took on the position of Chief Operating Officer at the BBI in 2019. He holds a Master's Degree in Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation from Saint Mary's University. A serial entrepreneur, Martel has an extensive background in leadership, human resources, change management, and strategic planning.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be leading the Black Business Initiative and I'm eager to work with the BBI team to continue our mission of promoting and supporting black-owned businesses," Martel says. "I am confident that the organization will continue to make a real difference in the lives of black entrepreneurs and the communities in which we serve."

A committee consisting of a recruitment firm and BBI's Board of Directors was formed to undertake the task of hiring the new CEO. The committee received substantial interest in the role from applicants both provincially and nationally, with a short list of candidates undergoing a rigorous interviewing process.

"We are delighted to welcome Matthew into this role," Cynthia Dorrington, Black Business Enterprise Chair with the BBI Society, says. "As an accomplished business professional, he brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to this position. On behalf of the BBI and its Board of Directors, we give our thanks to Rustum and look forward to the future ahead under Matthew's leadership."

Martel will officially take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the BBI effective May 1, 2023.

About The Black Business Initiative (BBI):

The Black Business Initiative (BBI) was founded in 1996 by the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia to address the unique needs of Nova Scotia's Black business community. Since its inception, the BBI has grown into a catalyst for job creation, equitable participation, and advancing economic prosperity across Canada.

