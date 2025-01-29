BLACK+BLUE TORONTO TO HOST CANADA'S EXCLUSIVE STOP ON THE RARE TOUR

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Glowbal Restaurant Group, one of Canada's leading hospitality brands, is proud to announce that Black+Blue Steakhouse Toronto has been selected as the sole Canadian venue for The Rare Tour , a globally renowned culinary series celebrating some of the world's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. The event will take place from March 25 to 28, 2025, marking a significant milestone for Black+Blue and the Glowbal portfolio.

Presented by Upper Cut Concepts, The Rare Tour features an extraordinary collaboration of top chefs from the world's most celebrated steak restaurants. This year, Black+Blue Toronto will host an unforgettable 4-hands dinner, uniting Black+Blue Steakhouse Toronto 's Executive Chef, Morgan Bellis with acclaimed Chef Casper Sobczyk of CAPA in Copenhagen, Denmark, currently ranked No. 23 on the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list. Together, the Chefs have crafted an exclusive menu that blends Nordic culinary traditions with the bold, innovative flavours Black+Blue is known for.

"Being chosen as the only Canadian location for The Rare Tour is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our team at Black+Blue," says Emad Yacoub, Founder and CEO of Glowbal Group. "This opportunity allows us to showcase the exceptional talent and creativity of our entire team on an international stage. It's a chance for us to celebrate Canada's vibrant food culture while pushing boundaries and creating a truly unforgettable dining experience for our guests."

Black+Blue Toronto has quickly become a cornerstone of the city's dining scene, offering a luxurious and dynamic atmosphere that highlights the finest and rarest cuts of beef and a top-tier seafood program. As part of Glowbal Group, a hospitality brand synonymous with bold flavours and unparalleled guest experiences, Black+Blue exemplifies the group's commitment to excellence.

The Rare Tour's stop in Toronto will feature six meticulously prepared courses, accompanied by expertly curated wine pairings. Each dish will reflect the unique culinary perspectives of both Chef Bellis and Chef Sobczyk, merging Canadian and Danish traditions to create a menu that celebrates the art of steak and innovative cooking techniques.

The Rare Tour spans exciting destinations such as London, Florence, Hong Kong, Quito, and Buenos Aires, bringing together culinary luminaries at prestigious venues like La Cabrera and Beefbar. "The 4-hands dinner concept allows chefs from around the world to exchange techniques, flavours, and cultural influences, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience," says Ekkehard Knobelspies, the initiator of The Rare Tour.

Tickets for this exclusive event at Black+Blue Toronto are limited and expected to sell quickly. For more information and reservations, please visit www.blackandbluesteakhouse.ca or contact Glowbal Group.

About Glowbal Restaurant Group: Glowbal Restaurant Group is a leader in Canada's hospitality industry, known for its innovative dining concepts and unparalleled guest experiences. From modern steakhouses to seafood-centric restaurants, Glowbal Restaurant Group creates unique spaces that deliver bold flavours and exceptional service.

SOURCE Glowbal Restaurant Group

Media Contacts: Pamela Valerio (Toronto): [email protected], Tara Armstrong (Vancouver): [email protected]