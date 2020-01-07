Bl'eau Nourishes and Restores with Canadian Glacial Oceanic Clay Masks

"Bl'eau prides itself on being pure and pristine", said Crystal Guo, Product Manager at Bl'eau. "There's a growing trend towards skincare products that contain natural ingredients with no harmful substances. Bl'eau believes in the healing powers of nature and is committed to creating the healthiest, highest-performing blends of face masks, while being transparent about sourcing and development."

The main ingredient in Bl'eau's natural face masks is Glacial Oceanic Clay, unique to Canada and sourced from pristine, West Coast glaciers. This clay has been cleansed and enriched by the ocean for several centuries, giving it a silky-smooth texture and rare healing properties. Glacial Oceanic Clay contains anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and moisturizing attributes to restore and hydrate your skin. It is a gentle, natural exfoliant, promoting circulation and hindering the degradation of collagen, resulting in a revitalized and youthful complexion.

"We've seen a big shift in perspective within the skincare industry," said Guo. "Consumers are making more health-conscious decisions than ever and purchasing products fuelled by natural ingredients. With pollution, sun-damage and anti-aging being top of mind, people are more aware of what they use on their skin, and how it can help protect them from harmful environmental elements. Trends such as restorative Glacial Oceanic Clay masks, stimulating jade rollers, and other pollution-battling skincare products are sure to grow well into 2020."

Bl'eau's Glacial Oceanic Clay products are available for purchase through their website, www.bleaubeauty.com. All products ship to Canada and the United States.

About Bl'eau

Bl'eau is bringing ethical, natural and innovative skincare solutions to empower people to feel confident and free in their own skin. In addition to being certified organic, cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and never tested on animals, all of their products are formulated without parabens, toxins, GMOs, T.E.A, D.E.A, synthetic chemicals, sulfates SLS and SLES, PEGs, Ethoxylate, Formaldehyde and mineral oils to ensure what you put on your skin is safe. They believe in the healing powers of nature and operate with the utmost respect for the natural Canadian landscape from which they derive their ingredients. Bl'eau works with the government of British Columbia to ensure the highest standard of eco-friendly sourcing and is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia. Find out more at www.bleaubeauty.com.

SOURCE Bl'eau

For further information: Catherine Chang, [email protected]