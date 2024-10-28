BJ Energy Solutions, LLC Announces Successful Strategic Restructuring

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- BJ Energy Solutions, LLC ("BJES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in a series of recent transactions two significant corporate modifications have been achieved. First, BaiWin Financing LLC ("BaiWin" - a related-party to an existing BJES owner) have agreed to convert the entirety of their term-debt (approximately $170MM) into equity of Company. The decision to convert comes after consideration of BJES' long-term prospects for its TITAN next-generation fracturing technology. In exchange for the conversion, BaiWin and its related affiliates will own approximately 80% of the Company. Second, the resulting change in ownership percentage among existing holders drove the decision to separate BJES from its former parent (Kanaci Technologies, LLC).

The completion of these transactions strengthens the Company's balance sheet and enhances BJES' financial flexibility in a period of softness in the natural gas market. With the support of a majority owner that not only believes in the long-term viability of the technology but also in the capability of Company's leadership team, BJES is now in a positioned for further growth and innovation.

Stephen Greak, BJES Chairman and a BaiWin principal said, "We maintain a positive long-term view on the North American energy markets and believe that our commitment to the series of transactions that were recently completed underscores our confidence in the market opportunity for BJES."

"The Company remains committed to providing cost effective solutions while delivering safe and efficient operations to our clients. With a strengthened financial position and unwavering support from our stakeholders, BJES is poised to achieve new milestones in the Oil & Gas sector," said Warren Zemlak, CEO.

About BJ Energy Solutions, LLC

With a rich legacy beginning in 1872, BJ has over 150 years of technology innovation. Today, BJES' strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through utilization of next generation completion technologies that reduce our carbon footprint. BJES' introduction of the TITAN technology platform supports the industry's endeavor to continually improve its efficiency while reducing its environmental impact. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ernesto Bautista, III

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BJ Energy Solutions