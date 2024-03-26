MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Meeting at the Manoir Saint-Sauveur in the Laurentians, players in the bitumen and road construction and maintenance industry elected Serge Lefebvre ing. as their new president for a two-year term. He succeeds Mr. Tytus Zurawski, who served as Chairman for two and a half years.

Outgoing President Tytus Zurawski (right) wished his successor, Serge Lefebvre, P.Eng. who will be President of Bitume Québec for the next 2 years, every success and full cooperation. (CNW Group/Bitume Québec)

With his long experience in road maintenance and construction, Mr. Lefebvre brings an exceptional professional background accumulated over the years, giving him a keen understanding of the many issues related to the entire ecosystem of the Quebec road network. With a solid reputation in the road industry, Mr. Lefebvre and his colleagues on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors intend to defend the major issues facing the association's members, including asset maintenance, the PAVL (Programme d'aide à la voirie locale), the TRCQ (Taxe sur l'essence et de la contribution du Québec) program, and major infrastructure projects.

Above all, Bitume Québec wants to reinforce its plea for earlier publication of calls for tenders, ideally in the final months of a current year, so that the resulting contracts can be fully realized the following spring, as soon as the weather and temperature improve.

"This is the only way to ensure the quality of our work, which is then carried out under optimum conditions," says Mr. Lefebvre, while deploring the fact that only 50% of the 32,000-kilometre upper road network is in good condition, despite the road investment efforts of recent years. For the organization's new president, the growth in the asset maintenance deficit, which is evolving at a rate of 11% per year, is heading for a plateau of $17.5 billion by 2027. This finding is shared by the Vérificateur général du Québec (VGQ) in its recent report, which highlights the absence of a projection model or reduction target at MTMD.

Concerned by the impact of climate change on the environment, Bitume Québec's president was enthusiastic about the originality and scope of the work being carried out by the first cohort of companies fully committed to the process, who have been implementing the association's very first Climate Action Plan (CAP) for almost a year now.

Mr. Lefebvre concluded by pointing out that the conclusions of this first cohort's work will be made public very shortly and will undoubtedly have a beneficial impact in terms of eco-responsibility, insofar as the plan's advances will make it possible to link the industry's commercial strategy to consideration of climate impacts and efforts to reduce GHGs.

Continuing the tradition, Bitume Québec took advantage of the congress to present a Tribute Award to Professor Emeritus Daniel Perraton of ÉTS's Department of Construction Engineering, in recognition of the technological advances resulting from his multiple research projects on asphalt mix inputs; work that has set an international benchmark, making him a world authority in the field.

SOURCE Bitume Québec

