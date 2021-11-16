Mr. Tytus Zurawsky, Bitumar's Director of Sales and Marketing, has taken over as President. Well known for his strong leadership through his work ethic, confidence, charisma and ability to rally and unify, Mr. Zurawsky has a proven track record in the industry, despite his young age, having held a commanding position in large industry for just over 13 years, developing and executing original and effective market strategies, and managing sales in Quebec, the Maritimes and 4 American states (NYS, VT, NH, ME) for a major company in the sector.

Mr. Zurawsky holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Management) degree from Concordia University and is a graduate of the John Molson School of Business. "The combination of my academic and professional background allows me to have a very broad peripheral vision on all the issues facing our industry while allowing me to demonstrate a particular sensitivity to many chapters," said the new president of Bitume Québec, who intends to bring to the organization a formidable synergy resulting from the marriage of the energy and enthusiasm of youth with the strength and wisdom of experience, virtues that are widely found in the Bitume Québec membership. Mr. Zurawsky said he was pleased that the earlier launch of various road projects, with historic investments, and the commitment to renew national infrastructure, including highways and major access roads, over a period of at least 10 years, has begun to produce beneficial effects.

"With a Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) that will make available more than $130.5 billion in investments by the end of 2030 the situation of Quebec's road heritage has never been so promising in terms of the road condition index, which is improving," continued the new president of Bitume Québec, for whom the exceptional efforts made by the current Legault government and its Minister of Transport, François Bonnardel, in terms of road investments are visibly beginning to produce the expected results.

Mr. Zurawsky said that the most recent statistics indicate that, at least in terms of ride comfort, in 2019, the road network's pavement condition index rose to 76.7%.

The president of Bitume Québec went on to point out that the industry, regardless of what some people may say, is increasingly sensitive to environmentally responsible methods and technologies such as asphalt recycling, insisting on the fact that asphalt is 100% recyclable, and that the industry intends to increasingly promote these techniques, which have been proven in North America and Europe and which make it possible to produce a quality asphalt mix (GBR) with a very competitive cost/quality ratio. In addition, Bitume Québec intends to promote alternative techniques recognized by the entire industry, such as in situ recycling of pavements.

In addition to the environmental gains and savings that are appreciable from all points of view, this technology," concluded the new president, "is one that will allow us to make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of Quebec.

SOURCE Bitume Québec

For further information: Source: Tytus Zurawsky, President; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell), 514 843-1901 (direct line), [email protected]

