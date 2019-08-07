Bitpanda Launches their Global Exchange After Having Raised €43.6 Million in the Most Successful European IEO to Date

- Bitpanda raised €43.6 million by selling out their IEO

- BEST is the most successful European IEO to date

- The Bitpanda Global Exchange is the first worldwide product and was made for professionals and institutions

- It aims to become the largest Euro exchange with the lowest fees for fiat-to-crypto trading in the industry

- Bitpanda will use the funds to drive the company's expansion