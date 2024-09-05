Bitnine Global and CGI Enter $3 Million System Integrator License Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Bitnine Global, a California-based technology company specializing in multi-model database solutions, has signed a $3 million System Integrator License Use Agreement with CGI, a leading IT and business consulting firm. The agreement establishes CGI as a non-exclusive system integrator for Bitnine's software products.

Under the terms of the agreement, CGI will distribute and provide support for Bitnine's database products, including AgensGraph Enterprise and AgensSQL GenAI. This collaboration is expected to enhance the availability and implementation of Bitnine's solutions across various sectors.

The agreement, which is effective as of September 2, 2024, will initially cover a period of one year, with the possibility of automatic renewal.

SOURCE Bitnine Global, Inc.

For more information, please contact: Bitnine Global, Inc., Email: [email protected]