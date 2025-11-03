VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched zero fees, and gas, for traders on the platform for U.S. based stock trading. Users have access to more than 100 of the world's top stock tokens, including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon, with no transaction fees and no gas fees. The campaign runs exclusively on Bitget's Stock Tokens page, available through the latest version of the Bitget app from November 3, 8:05 AM to December 6, 7:59 AM (UTC+8).

Bitget Turns Up the Heat on Earnings Season with Zero-Fee U.S. Stock Token Trading

This limited-time promotion drops at the perfect moment, as global traders look to capture market momentum during one of the most active quarters of the year. Bitget remains the only UEX offering long term zero-gas stock token trading, enabling users to invest in traditional market players at the speed and accessibility of digital assets.

"Earnings season is when traders are most active and we wanted to make this moment count," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Removing all fees means users can focus purely on the markets they believe in. Whether you're buying Tesla before a big report or diversifying into Apple or Nvidia, Bitget gives you the freedom to act instantly, without friction."

The campaign highlights Bitget's UEX framework, which unites crypto, stock tokens, and onchain assets under one platform. By bridging the efficiency of centralized trading with the accessibility of tokenized finance, Bitget is redefining how users interact with both Web2 and Web3 assets. All in one place, with industry-leading cost efficiency. As part of its broader vision to bring traditional and digital markets closer together, Bitget continues to build tools that simplify access to global assets. With its zero-gas stock token infrastructure, Bitget is opening the door for millions of users to experience borderless investing made for the modern trader.

