VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a limited-time 90% reduction in stock futures trading fees, marking one of the most aggressive pricing initiatives ever launched by a major digital asset platform.

Bitget Slashes Stock Futures Trading Fees by 90% as Daily Volume Surpasses $300 Million

The promotion arrives as U.S. equity markets surge on the back of the AI-driven bull run, creating what Bitget describes as a "rare window of volatility and opportunity" for traders worldwide. Under the campaign, all stock futures trading pairs on Bitget will feature ultra-low fees of just 0.0065%, making it significantly cheaper than comparable offerings on traditional CFD platforms.

The announcement follows record activity on Bitget's platform, where the stock-futures segment recently exceeded $300 million in single-day trading volume, highlighting the rapid adoption of tokenized-equity products and institutional-grade derivatives among global users.

"This earnings season is one of the most dynamic in years," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "With technology stocks leading global momentum, we want our users to seize these opportunities with institutional-grade efficiency and minimum cost barriers. This 90% fee reduction puts professional-level access into the hands of every trader."

The campaign reflects Bitget's long-term commitment to its Universal Exchange (UEX) vision -- creating a unified platform where users can seamlessly access both crypto-native and traditional financial products under one account. By bridging tokenized assets and traditional markets, Bitget continues to make global investing more transparent, accessible, and cost-efficient.

This initiative also reinforces Bitget's positioning as one of the few exchanges that successfully integrates crypto futures, tokenized equities, and AI-driven trading tools into a single ecosystem. With ultra-competitive fees, Bitget aims to attract both retail and institutional users seeking diversified exposure during a pivotal market cycle.

"Our mission is simple -- make global financial participation frictionless," added Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "By bringing stock futures, crypto markets, and advanced AI tools into one platform, Bitget is helping traders navigate the Universal Exchange era with speed, data, and confidence."

The 90% fee reduction is available for a limited time and coincides with the peak of the earnings season, when trading volumes and volatility traditionally spike. Bitget expects the campaign to further accelerate adoption of its stock futures products and onboard a new generation of multi-asset traders.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptowallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

