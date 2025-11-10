VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has strengthened its leadership in global brand narrative and user engagement strategy with the appointment of Ignacio Aguirre Franco as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Bitget Appoints Ignacio Aguirre Franco as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Growth and UEX Evolution

Ignacio brings over fifteen years of experience across technology, fintech, and blockchain, with a career that bridges engineering and marketing. Before joining Bitget, he held senior roles at Adobe , SAP , Scorechain, and Xapo Bank, where he helped scale global products, strengthen market positioning, and drive user growth. A self-described builder at heart, Ignacio combines an engineer's analytical mind with a marketer's storytelling flair, translating complex technology into clear, compelling messages that resonate across cultures.

At Bitget, Ignacio's mission is to advance the company's Universal Exchange (UEX) vision, bridging CeFi, DeFi, and TradFi into an easily accessible ecosystem for users of all levels. He will lead the brand's global marketing initiatives, with a focus on expanding user engagement, enhancing product storytelling, and driving mass adoption of Bitget's key innovative products, including Onchain , GetAgent , and Stock Futures . His approach emphasizes simplifying complex and technical products and injecting creativity, while positioning Bitget as both a financial and cultural platform for the next generation of users.

"The core of any great tech is based on its access and the greater opportunities it brings to disrupt. For too long, finance has been a fractured landscape; my mission at Bitget is to dismantle those old barriers," said Ignacio Aguirre Franco, CMO at Bitget. "I will ensure the story of the UEX, the blueprint for the future of finance, resonates with billions of people across the globe, making secure access to crypto and RWA a reality for every person," he added.

Ignacio's arrival follows Bitget's recent transition to a new era of the Universal Exchange aimed at deepening Bitget's global influence and reinforcing its reputation for innovation, security, and trust. With a goal to reach 150 million users by 2026 and a growing number of cross-market trading solutions, Bitget continues to build toward its long-term vision of financial inclusivity.

"Ignacio brings a mix of technical fluency and creative vision, and it aligns perfectly with our mission. His direction will influence how we link innovation, culture, and community globally as Bitget develops into a true Universal Exchange," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a statement welcoming Ignacio's appointment.

As Bitget celebrates its seventh year by broadening its cultural reach through global partnerships with icons such as LALIGA, MotoGP, and the UNTOLD Festival, Ignacio's appointment signifies Bitget's dedication to bridging the realms of technology and humanity, bringing people closer to a free financial future.

Read Ignacio's full CMO letter here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial cryptowallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

