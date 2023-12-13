Bitget Sponsors Fem T3ch's Women Focused Crypto and Blockchain Education Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, participated in a women-focused crypto event organized by Fem T3ch (formerly Crypto Babes). The event unveiled the fresh new identity of Fem T3ch's rebrand from Crypto Babes to host the hottest networking event for powerful women in tech and web3.

Following the Canadian Blockchain Summit on November 30th, 2023, Bitget teamed up with Fem T3ch to deliver a vibrant event bringing together women in tech. The event focused on crypto, blockchain education, and networking and aimed to increase representation of women in the crypto community by fostering diverse attendees across impressive backgrounds.

Fem T3ch (formerly Crypto Babes) is a women-led community with the purpose to help women learn, connect, and become empowered through various Web3 community initiatives. The organization's mission is to foster the growth of women founders, investors, and developers in web3.

Bitget Academy is an online cryptocurrency and blockchain education platform for first-timers, experienced investors, and everyone in between. Currently, the website serves as a vibrant crypto forum with over 50,000 daily active members and has over 700 articles in 20 different languages covering various topics of blockchain and Web 3 industry. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive database of knowledge to ease investors' journey in navigating the world of Web3.

The event's agenda included Fem T3ch's powerful rebrand, blockchain educational content, networking, and Bitget-sponsored giveaways including a football jersey inspired by Bitget's official partner Lionel Messi. The event attracted close to 100 industry experts and thought leaders in attendance, of which close to 80% identify as women.

"Partnering with the Crypto Babes community has brought us closer to the females in the space and granted us an opportunity to interact first hand," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We are thrilled to be part of this educational initiative that aligns with our mission of making blockchain and cryptocurrency education accessible to everyone."

Ashley Wright, the Founder of Fem T3ch and one of the top Crypto educators and community leaders in Canada shared insights and the community roadmap on how women can ideate, build and grow startups in crypto and web3. Ashley Wright is also the Founder of Blacks On Blockchain, an initiative to increase the representation of the Black community in blockchain and cryptocurrency through content and education that is simple and relatable.

"Though I've been in this industry for 7 years, I still see that the diversity gap still persists, and it's time to rewrite the narrative." said Ashley Wright, Founder of Fem T3ch. "Our recent Fem T3ch launch event marks a powerful commitment to diversity and this event wouldn't have been possible without the amazing Fem T3ch team, our male allies, supporters and amazing community. Together, we're crafting a future where everyone has a place and a voice".

With the event's success, Fem T3ch and Bitget Academy will continue to collaborate to offer more educational events, resources, and opportunities to women in the crypto space. The partnership reflects the growing interest and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the industry, making strides towards a more equitable and representative Web3.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

About Fem T3ch

Fem T3ch (formerly Crypto Babes) is a community-driven platform that aims to empower women in the world of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain. Their mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space where women can connect, learn, and grow their skills and careers. They organize various events, both online and offline, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and community members to share knowledge, insights, and opportunities. Fem T3ch offers a wide range of resources, including monthly meetups, learning badges, mentorship programs, and job postings, catering to beginners and seasoned professionals alike. With a focus on fun and interactivity, Fem T3ch is committed to helping women thrive in the rapidly-evolving world of crypto.



