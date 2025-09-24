VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), successfully hosted the Web3 Diversity Career Session at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on September 20. The event, part of the Blockchain4Her "Lady Forward" initiative, attracted over 1,000 students, 90% of whom were attending their first Web3-focused event.

Bitget Rallies Over 1,000 Next-Gen Talent at HKUST to Shape the Future of Web3

The session highlighted female leaders and innovators in blockchain, offering more than 200 female students direct access to mentors and role models. Since becoming a guest professor at HKUST, Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget has delivered lectures around the latest trends in crypto finance (2025), covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, stablecoins, RWAs, AI-driven protocols, institutional adoption, DATs, and regulatory shifts. Designed for finance and mathematics students, it blends case studies, real-world applications, and strategic insights from Gracy herself along with top industry leaders.

The recent gathering kickstarted with Gracy Chen's session on the exchange's vision as a Universal Exchange and later was joined by Zhang Wei, Founder of Boyaa Interactive, for a fireside chat on The Future of RWA and Blockchain Industry Outlook. Their discussion explored macro trends in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, opportunities for Asia's next generation of builders, and how students can prepare to contribute to a rapidly evolving industry.

In a panel titled Breaking Boundaries: Diverse Paths to Blockchain, featuring Richi Tao, AI Product Manager at Bitget; Perry Liu, Business Analyst at Bitget; Kajii Xing, Spokesperson for Bitget Wallet; and Rena, COO of BenMo DeFi Community, shared the stories behind developing Bitget's AI-powered trading assistant GetAgent , strategies for business analysis, community building, and sustainable approaches to asset management. The panel emphasized the importance of long-term thinking over short-term speculation, a principle increasingly relevant for both investors and career builders.

"At Bitget, we believe innovation thrives when teams represent diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "This career session underscored our commitment to inspiring the next generation—especially women—to see Web3 not just as a trend, but as a frontier where they can lead, innovate, and shape the future."

The event reflects Bitget's ongoing effort to make blockchain more inclusive through Blockchain4Her, which recently stepped into a new " Lady Forward " era. By combining flagship events with real-world opportunities and mentorship, Bitget continues to expand pathways for women and students globally, aligning with its broader mission to redefine access, equity, and innovation in the digital economy.

