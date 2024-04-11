VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has unveiled its Q1 2024 Transparency Report, showcasing the ecosystem's accomplishments and growth over the past three months. Notably, Bitget experienced a 100% surge in transaction volumes for both spot and futures trading compared to preceding quarters, propelling its platform token BGB to soar over 80% in Q1.

Performance Highlights:

Bitget Q1 2024 Report: Volume Surges Over 100% and BGB Token Breaks All-Time High

Bitget now serves 25M users worldwide, futures trading volume increased 146% to US$ 1.4 trillion and spot was also up 100% in Q1 2024.

Bitget saw the highest increase in derivatives market share, with a growth of 2.4% in March.

BGB price breached $1 witnessing the largest increase in market cap of CEX tokens with a gain of 434% since 2023.

Bitget listed 186 new tokens with 7 Launchpool projects in the first quarter.

Bitget launched a $10M Blockchain4Her initiative.

Celebration of second-year partnership with Messi and raised funds for Club Caacupé.

Bitget's futures trading volume was approximately US$ 1.4 trillion, representing a 146% increase, and our spot trading volume increased by 113% to over US$ 160 billion in Q1 2024. Bitget saw the highest increase in derivatives market share, with a growth of 2.4% in March. Meanwhile, Bitget's user base has expanded to over 25 million users globally, demonstrating significant growth and widespread adoption.

Bitget's native token, BGB, had a remarkable quarter, surpassing 1 in February and witnessing a substantial surge in market capitalization to 1.5 billion. Since the start of 2023, BGB has delivered gains of 434%, outpacing BTC and emerging as a standout performer in the CEX token market.

Thanks to the platform's proactive listing strategy, Bitget introduced 186 new tokens, expanding its offerings to over 750 tokens and 820 spot trading pairs. Notably, tokens like XAI, GPT, and PIXEL witnessed remarkable growth, surging over 3000%. Bitget also launched a zero-fee trading campaign on Bitcoin and Ethereum for USDT spot trading pairs in celebration of the milestones achieved by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Maintaining its culture and social responsibility, Bitget released a gender gap disparity report, launched a $10M Blockchain4Her initiative, and invited 3 industry leaders as ambassadors. On the community side, Bitget extended support by donating all SLERF trading fees to its rebuilding plan. Bitget organized fundraising events for Club Caacupé, a non-profit organization dedicated to youth development, celebrating its second-year partnership with football icon Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, Bitget announced the appointment of Vugar Usi Zade and Alvin Kan as Chief Operations Officers for Bitget and Bitget Wallet, respectively, bringing extensive experience and strategic vision to drive global growth and innovation in its ecosystem.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments: "The first quarter of 2024 has witnessed numerous significant market developments, such as the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and Bitcoin achieving a new all-time high. In the midst of these pivotal industry events, we're thrilled to present our Bitget Transparency Report. This report sheds light on our impressive growth, our initiatives to foster a sense of community, and our strides in corporate social responsibility. This year, Bitget is doubling down on its commitment to enhance our spot market offerings. We aim not only to bolster our market position but also to contribute tremendously to the broader crypto ecosystem, supporting startups with high potential to grow."

To access the full Bitget Q1 2024 Report visit - https://www.bitget.com/blog/articles/bitget-transparency-report-q1-2024

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

