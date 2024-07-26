VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of TimeSOL (TIMESOL) in its Innovation and Memecoin zone, broadening the platform's array of trading options. This addition provides users with new opportunities to engage with unique and community-focused digital assets. TimeSOL (TIMESOL) is a Solana-based token designed entirely for community participation.

Bitget lists TimeSOL (TIMESOL) Solana-based Memecoin for Spot Trading

Deposits and trading for TIMESOL are now open with access to TIMESOL/USDT spot trading pair. Bitget Innovation Zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing, which enables users to discover the latest innovative assets we have available on the platform, like leveraged tokens, DeFi tokens, AI tokens, and more. A 60-day valuation period is given to the newly listed pairs in the zone.

This year, Solana-based memecoins have surged in popularity within the cryptocurrency market. These playful, community-focused tokens have attracted both new and experienced investors. The rapid growth of Solana's ecosystem, with its high transaction speed and low fees, has created a favorable environment for these memecoins. This trend highlights a move toward diverse and innovative digital assets, fueled by community engagement and the appeal of the ever-evolving cryptospace.

The introduction of TimeSOL (TIMESOL) emphasizes Bitget's ongoing efforts to diversify its platform with innovative and community-driven digital assets, aligning with the evolving interests of its user base.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on TIMESOL tokens, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bitget