Bitget Kicks Off Crypto Experience Month with Bondex, Propelling Youth's Blockchain Knowledge and Career Opportunities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce Crypto Experience Month in August as part of its Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative. With a $10 million commitment to empowering and inspiring young generations with Web3 and crypto, B4Y aims to cultivate future blockchain leaders. As part of the second-year celebration of International Youth Day on August 12, Bitget plans to host Crypto Experience events throughout the month of August across 13 cities in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania.

This month-long series of events will focus on the convergence of AI with blockchain, featuring activities such as AI-empowered career search and consulting sessions by Bondex – the innovative Web3 talent marketplace – along with educational workshops, interactive activities, and trivia games, providing participants with an immersive experience in the crypto world.

Highlights include Bitget's first offline event in Jordan and a collaboration with the Summer Economic School in Moscow to bring crypto experiences to their summer camp. In the MENA region, the company's COO, Vugar Usi Zade, will attend an event in Dubai alongside projects such as Cryptonite, CryptoHub, Kult Games, and MemeMoon to share industry knowledge with participants. Additionally, in Argentina, the company co-hosted a crypto experience event with Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (UTN), the top engineering school in the country, to provide the latest industry knowledge to its students.

Throughout Crypto Experience Month, Bondex, a Web3 talent platform backed by Animoca Brands, will serve as Blockchain4Youth's career partner. The platform will provide additional sharing sessions and future job opportunities exclusively for B4Y participants. These sessions will offer tips on utilizing AI tools to enhance career searches and streamline the recruitment process, increasing participants' chances of securing jobs in the blockchain industry.

Crypto Experience Day started on August 12, 2023, where Bitget hosted events in nine cities and attracted 1,000 participants to celebrate International Youth Day and learn about blockchain and industry knowledge together. From there, the B4Y initiative has continued to make significant strides in 2023, reaching over 6,000 participants across 50 universities, delivering more than 50 campus lectures, and issuing over 2,000 certificates. Building on this success, B4Y will introduce scholarships and more online courses featuring global blockchain influencers and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in 2024.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, expressed "Launching the Blockchain4Youth initiative was inspired by our commitment to empower Millennials and Generation Z, who are pivotal in shaping a crypto-friendly future. With Millennials making up 46% of crypto enthusiasts, engaging the younger generation is crucial to promoting innovative ideas and fostering proactive leaders."

"Through Crypto Experience Month, we aim to educate and create more awareness of blockchain among youngsters. By combining AI with blockchain, we equip GenZ with essential skills, enhancing their career opportunities and motivation. The future lies in AI technology, and we are grateful to witness and contribute to this evolution and blockchain will play a crucial role in facilitating AI development," she adds.

