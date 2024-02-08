Bitget Introduced Proof of Reserves (POR) Report of February 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced its latest monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, showcasing its strong dedication to transparency. The report reveals an exceptional total reserve ratio of 159%, emphasizing Bitget's unwavering commitment to ensuring user funds are consistently supported by substantial reserves. With these regular PoR disclosures, Bitget upholds its pledge to maintain 100% backing for user funds.

Bitget reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sound financial practices and stability as evidenced by its latest PoR data. The impressive reserve figures underscore Bitget's utmost devotion to protecting user assets and maintaining a high level of transparency. As of February 7th, Coinmarketcap reports that Bitget's total reserves exceed $1.7 billion, comprising prominent cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. By conducting routine audits, Bitget ensures continuous visibility and upholds its responsibility to openness and accountability.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget said: "Bitget is committed to delivering the utmost security and transparency for its users, emphasizing financial stability and technical resilience to establish unwavering trust in the platform. We take great pride in upholding the strongest reserve ratio among prominent exchanges, cementing Bitget's position as a dependable and credible cryptocurrency exchange. This steadfast dedication to financial stability further bolsters the confidence of Bitget's users in the platform's reliability."

Bitget's dedication to transparency aligns with its focus on maximizing user protection. In addition to its robust reserves, Bitget has established a Protection Fund and publishes monthly valuations to further safeguard users from unforeseen threats.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

SOURCE Bitget

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]