Bitget Hosts Successful Event at Davos with Focus on Gender Inclusivity in Crypto

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, partnered with CV Labs to successfully host Innovation Tuesday, a distinguished event held at Web3 Hub Davos. With nearly 200 esteemed guests in attendance, the event featured thought-provoking discussions on crucial topics such as shaping the future of crypto with gender inclusivity and the capital and investment trends in crypto.

During this momentous occasion, Bitget announced the unveiling of its Blockchain4Her initiative, backed by a $10 million commitment. This initiative aims to champion gender diversity and inclusivity within the blockchain industry, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering female entrepreneurship and acknowledging women's accomplishments within the blockchain and Web3 space.

The initiative also emphasized the necessity of addressing gender diversity concerns, drawing from an in-depth report that offers unique insights into funding trends through a gender lens, prepared by the Bitget team. This comprehensive analysis seeks to contribute to ongoing discussions regarding diversity, accessibility, and societal impact within the rapidly growing digital finance sector.

In a compelling panel discussion, leading female figures from the crypto and finance domains came together to provide inspiration and valuable insights. Tracy Trachsler, Managing Director of CV Labs; Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr, Editor-in-Chief of Cointelegraph; Kinga Pilat, Head of Partners for Women in Web3 CH; Yip ThyDiep Ta, CEO of J3D.AI (Jedi) Labs; and Janina Pietrowska, Board Member of Sheqonomi Association, delved into critical aspects such as financial inclusivity, the role of women in the male-dominated VCs industry, and the active participation of women in crypto investments.

Kristina remarked, "In the crypto industry, founders are more approachable and engaging, taking active steps to push for even more progress. Inclusivity opens the door to more opportunities, similar to how Lionel Messi emerged from his difficulties and became a great soccer player. Inclusivity has the potential to create more 'Messis' in every community."

Yip expressed, "Women are not only consumers; they are also active contributors, actively shaping the future of our industries. It is crucial to foster initiatives that promote the well-being of founders from all backgrounds, especially women. Thanks to our partners at CV Labs and Bitget, we are able to share our challenges, ideas, and experiences on this important stage."

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, stated, "In hosting Innovation Tuesday at Web3 Hub Davos, we were thrilled to provide a platform for these critical conversations, aiming to drive lasting change and inclusivity within our industry. As we move forward, Bitget remains committed to nurturing diversity, empowering women, and fostering a more inclusive environment within the blockchain and Web3 space."

