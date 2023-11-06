Bitget Enhances Institutional Fiat Gateways with EURO Deposits and Withdrawals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bitget, the leading crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of Euro (EUR) fiat gateway exclusively tailored for Bitget institutions. This exclusive EURO fiat gateway is tailor-made for all verified Bitget institution accounts, providing versatile offerings and seamless access to deposit and withdrawal features. The new institutional service for EUR transfers ensures a secure environment for transactions with enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness on Bitget.

The institutional service for EUR transfers is bolstered by advanced security protocols, to ensure the utmost protection for transactions. This meticulously designed system guarantees a safe and secure environment for institutional users on Bitget.

One of the key advantages of this service is its minimal fee structure, enabling institutions to benefit from exceptionally low deposit and withdrawal fees, as low as 0.5%. This cost-effective approach allows institutions to optimize their transaction costs while enjoying premium transaction limits, providing them with enhanced flexibility. By simply selecting EURO bank deposits as their preferred payment method, institutions can effortlessly utilize this service for depositing and withdrawing funds. This streamlined process ensures a seamless user experience, maximizing convenience and efficiency for institutional users on Bitget.

"In response to the increasing demand from institutional investors worldwide, Bitget is dedicated to enhancing accessibility to cryptocurrencies through fiat channels. While the EURO fiat gateway specifically addresses the needs of institutional investors in Europe," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. "By recognizing the diverse and global nature of the crypto landscape, Bitget aims to cater to the requirements of institutional investors from different regions and markets. We acknowledge that institutional investors play a pivotal role in shaping the development and adoption of digital assets. Therefore, Bitget strives to provide a comprehensive range of services, allowing institutional investors from around the world to seamlessly enter and participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

Bitget's introduction of the EURO fiat gateway aligns with its ongoing efforts to cater to institutional investors' evolving needs. This development follows a series of strategic enhancements for Bitget institutions, such as the recent partnership with Copper for off-exchange settlement solutions, strategic integration with CCData for institutional-grade digital asset data, and collaboration with Cobo SuperLoop for institutional digital asset custody technologies. Through these partnerships and integrations, Bitget empowers investors with sophisticated trading features, multiple fiat gateway channels, and the highest level of security in the digital asset landscape.

