Bitget Advances Mandatory KYC for Enhanced User Security and Compliance

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements on September 1, 2023 and is now advancing its rollout of the implementation. Under updated rules, all new users are required to complete identity verification upon registration. Existing traders who have not yet completed KYC will have a grace period until December 15, 2023. This initiative marks a significant step in Bitget's ongoing commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for its users worldwide.

The KYC requirements aim to improve security compliance for traders on the Bitget exchange. The compliance team will use KYC information to identify customers and analyze risk profiles, as KYC procedures help prevent money laundering and financing of illegal activities per global and regional financial regulations.

Under updated rules, existing traders who have not yet completed KYC will have a grace period until December 15, 2023.

Bitget will employ Level 1 and Level 2 KYC verifications, granting access to a range of services including earning, spot trading, copy trading, and launchpad. From September 1, all new sign-ups will be required to complete Level 1 KYC to access Bitget services. For users who registered prior to September 1, failing to undergo the verification process before December, will mean restricted access limited to withdrawals, cancel orders, redeem subscriptions, and closing positions. They will be restricted from creating new trading orders.

Looking ahead, Bitget plans to double its efforts on compliance to instill further trust and confidence from users worldwide.

Recognising the importance of user cooperation in this security initiative, Bitget is rewarding its users for feedback on their identity verification experience.

