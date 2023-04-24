Bitget Academy Sponsors Crypto Babes' Women Focused Blockchain and Smart Contracts Educational Event

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bitget Academy, a leading blockchain education platform, sponsored an educational crypto event organized by Crypto Babes club at Clubhouse Toronto. The event focused on the topics of blockchain and smart contracts and aimed to educate and empower women in the crypto space.

Crypto Babes is a community-driven platform that offers a safe and inclusive space for women to learn, connect, and grow their skills and careers in Web3. The organization's mission is to provide a fun, interactive, and empowering environment where women can learn about the cryptocurrency industry, NFTs, and blockchain.

Bitget Academy is an online cryptocurrency and blockchain education platform for first-timers, experienced investors, and everyone in between. Currently, the website has over 700 articles in 20 different languages covering everything from step-by-step guides, trending tokens, investing tips to market updates. The aim of the platform is to provide a comprehensive database of knowledge to ease investors' journey in navigating the world of Web3.

The event's agenda included metaverse experiences, workshops, Q&A sessions, giveaways, and networking. The event attracted close to 100 industry experts and thought leaders in attendance, of which close to 80% identify as women, including representatives from Binance, Cardano Foundation, Artcryption, and Web3 TO.

"Partnering with the Crypto Babes community has brought us closer to the females in the space and granted us an opportunity to interact first hand with them in Canada," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We are thrilled to be part of this educational initiative that aligns with our mission of making blockchain and cryptocurrency education accessible to everyone."

Ashley Wright, the co-founder of Crypto Babes, and event lead Tara David shared insights on women in crypto at the event. Ashley Wright is also the co-founder of Black Web3 Collective, an initiative to increase the representation of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community in Web3.

"The event was a great success, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Bitget Academy to bring this educational opportunity to women in the crypto space," said Ashley Wright, Co-founder of Crypto Babes. "Our mission is to empower and educate women, and we believe that events like this are crucial in achieving our goals."

With the event's success, Crypto Babes and Bitget Academy will continue to collaborate to offer more educational events, resources, and opportunities to women in the crypto space. The partnership reflects the growing interest and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the industry, making strides towards a more equitable and representative Web3.

About Bitget Academy

About Crypto Babes

Crypto Babes is a community-driven platform that aims to empower women in the world of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain. Their mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space where women can connect, learn, and grow their skills and careers. They organize various events, both online and offline, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and community members to share knowledge, insights, and opportunities. Crypto Babes offers a wide range of resources, including monthly meetups, learning badges, mentorship programs, and job postings, catering to beginners and seasoned professionals alike. With a focus on fun and interactivity, Crypto Babes is committed to helping women thrive in the rapidly-evolving world of crypto.



