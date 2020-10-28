Bitcoin 2020 Rally Fuels User Growth at CatalX

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - With the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin hitting an all time high for 2020 of $13,746USD (+26.98% since September 27th), CatalX has experienced a significant influx of new account openings, both personal and corporate, in addition to a 70% increase in daily trading volumes.

Founded in 2018, CatalX is a Canadian based digital asset exchange platform that specializes in Cryptocurrency trading, with over 200+ Altcoins available for purchase. Today, CatalX employs over 40 individuals in all areas of operations for its Cryptocurrency Exchange, from security and development to risk management and compliance, with a strong focus on Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for all accounts.

As a fully regulated Cryptocurrency exchange with FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Report analysis Centre of Canada), CatalX has the highest standards when it comes to security and compliance. The company has partnered with world-trusted names in Blockchain technologies, risk management and financial solutions including Bittrex, Prime Trust, Trulioo and Stably to provide their users with a trusted, secure platform.

