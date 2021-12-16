Bitbuy.com acquired in one of the largest domain acquisitions in Canadian history

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Just weeks after becoming the first regulated crypto marketplace in Canada, Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") has taken its first major step towards international expansion by purchasing the domain name bitbuy.com in one of the richest domain acquisitions in Canadian history.

The acquisition is part of a larger partnership between Bitbuy and Kogan.com Limited ("Kogan.com"), one of Australia's largest and most loved online retailers. The key elements of the agreement include the transfer of the domain as well as an advertising arrangement whereby Kogan.com will provide marketing support to Bitbuy's future launch into the Australian market.

In announcing the agreement, Bitbuy Chief Operating Officer Jordan Anderson said, "Bitbuy has always set its sights on international expansion. Our experience and expertise in working within a highly regulated environment here in Canada gives us a great platform to succeed in other similar, or soon to be, regulated environments around the world. By partnering with Kogan, we not only obtain the domain required but also the services of an expert in the Australian marketplace."

Kogan.com Executive Director David Shafer adds, "The domain sale not only delivers returns for Kogan shareholders but also provides an opportunity to benefit from Bitbuy's future success in the crypto business abroad and potentially in the Australian market."

About Bitbuy

Bitbuy is proudly Canadian owned and operates a crypto trading platform regulated as a marketplace and licensed as a restricted dealer in Canada. Our mission is to provide our clients the best global prices, the deepest liquidity, and the most crypto asset products in Canada with a convenient, dependable, and secure platform. Bitbuy's head office is in downtown Toronto, with over 85 employees. Bitbuy is also registered with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business in the Virtual Asset Service Provider category. Bitbuy was founded in 2016 and is currently one of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms by trading volume. Bitbuy offers crypto trading services to beginners, advanced traders, and corporations making it The crypto destination of investors.TM

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com is a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes Kogan Retail, Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Internet, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Travel, Kogan Money, Kogan Cars, Kogan Energy, Dick Smith, Matt Blatt and Mighty Ape. Kogan.com is a leading Australian consumer brand renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. The Company is focused on making in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible.

For further information: Dean Skurka, President, [email protected]; Binu Koshy, Media Relations, [email protected]

