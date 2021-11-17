TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Bitbuy is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Bitbuy ranks 9th with 3,379% in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020 making it the highest-ranking crypto asset trading platform amongst the Fast 50 winners.

Bitbuy announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program winners (CNW Group/Bitbuy)

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Bitbuy's chief executive officer, Michael Arbus, credits an explosive interest from Canadians in the digital asset class and Bitbuy's reputation as the Canadian leader in providing people with a simple and secure way to invest in cryptocurrency. Arbus explains, "The meteoric rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum generated the demand and Bitbuy provided the way. With Bitbuy.ca and the Bitbuy app, it's never been easier for Canadians to invest in cryptocurrency."

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business." To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-toWatch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Bitbuy

Bitbuy Technologies Inc is a Canadian owned and operated cryptocurrency company. The company's mission is to provide convenient, dependable and secure access to Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitbuy currently operates out of downtown Toronto, and Halifax, and is registered with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business under the Virtual Asset Service Provider category. Bitbuy was founded in 2016 and is currently one of Canada's largest cryptocurrency platforms by trading volume. Bitbuy offers crypto trading services to beginners, advanced traders, and corporations.

