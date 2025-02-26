Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc. Receives AER D065 Approval for the Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Bison Low Carbon Ventures Inc. (Bison), as operator for and on behalf of the Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub (the Meadowbrook Project), is pleased to announce that it has received D065 scheme approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for the Meadowbrook Project on February 19, 2025. Subject to satisfying the terms and conditions of the approval, the Meadowbrook Project is positioned to commence commercial operations at its site located in Sturgeon County, Alberta before the end of 2025.

To our knowledge, the Meadowbrook Project is the first project under Alberta's open access carbon sequestration hub initiative to achieve this important milestone. Bison is well supported through this process by its major shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Bank Ltd., and has plans to progress the Meadowbrook Project in stages from initial start-up volumes (<100ktpa) to >3Mtpa over time, as demand for CO2 sequestration services dictate.

The Meadowbrook Project will offer Edmonton area industrial emitters seeking permanent CO2 sequestration with a strategic CO2 sequestration solution given its early in-service date and the specific characteristics of the Woodbend Group storage reservoir.

About Bison. Bison is a private Alberta based CCS project developer and energy transition technology commercialization platform. Bison has a second CCS Evaluation phase tenure at North Drumheller which will follow the Meadowbrook Project development precedents as customer demand is identified.

SOURCE Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc.

For more information on the Meadowbrook Project or Bison, please contact: Matthew Brister, President, at [email protected] or Darren Cleveland, CFO, at [email protected].