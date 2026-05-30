Getting Lit with Linda Named Best Authors & Books Podcast at 2026 Women Podcasters Awards

SHERBROOKE, QC, May 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Since launching Getting Lit with Linda in 2020, Dr. Linda Morra has been making literature from Canada more accessible, one conversation at a time. Now, her podcast has earned international recognition, named Best Authors & Books Podcast by a Vancouver-based awards program that celebrates women podcasters from around the world.

Dr. Linda Morra (CNW Group/Bishop's University)

Announced May 18, Getting Lit with Linda has been named the winner at the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards, an annual celebration that, in the words of its organizers, honours creators "not only for the quality of their shows, but for the communities they build, the stories they share, and the difference they make through their voices."

Hosted, written, and produced by Dr. Morra, Full Professor and Chair of the Canadian Studies program at Bishop's University, Getting Lit with Linda brings scholarly insight and genuine enthusiasm to conversations about literature in Canada and the authors who give them shape. Each episode draws on Dr. Morra's expertise in Canadian and Indigenous literatures, women's writing, and cultural history to explore why these stories continue to resonate beyond the classroom.

The 2026 award is the latest in a series of recognitions for the podcast, which includes the Outstanding Education Series category at the Canadian Podcasting Awards in 2022.

"Literature from Canada deserves a wider audience, and that has always been the focus of this podcast," said Dr. Morra. "The writers we celebrate are doing remarkable work, and too often that work goes unnoticed outside literary circles. To have that effort recognized internationally is especially meaningful, and I hope it brings more listeners to the writers we've been celebrating for seven seasons."

"At Bishop's, we believe scholarship has a responsibility to reach beyond the university – to inform, engage, and build understanding in the communities around us," said Dr. Jean Manore, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities. "As a scholar whose own work centres on historical memory, I know how much it matters to bring conversations about culture, identity, and belonging beyond the academy. This award is recognition of what that kind of public scholarship can achieve."

Getting Lit with Linda is available on major podcast platforms. More information can be found at gettinglitwithlinda.com.

ABOUT DR. LINDA MORRA

Dr. Linda Morra is a Full Professor and Chair of the Canadian Studies program at Bishop's University, where she teaches Canadian and Indigenous Literatures. A leading scholar of archival theory and Canadian women's writing, she is the award-winning host, writer, and producer of Getting Lit with Linda -- The Canadian Literature Podcast. Her edited book Moving Archives (Wilfrid Laurier University Press, 2020) won the Gabrielle Roy Prize in English. She has held prestigious visiting professor positions at Simon Fraser University, University College Dublin, Trier University, and the University of California, Berkeley.

ABOUT BISHOP'S UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1843 and located on the traditional territory of the Abenaki people (W8banakiak wdakiw8k), Bishop's University is an English-language institution in the Eastern Townships of Québec -- one of Canada's most distinctive academic settings where studying in English while living in French-speaking Canada is part of the education itself. Our 550-acre campus is home to a highly engaged community where students are challenged to grow beyond what they already know academically, personally, and experientially.

Research and creativity are central to Bishop's University's mission. We empower our faculty, undergraduates, and graduate students to contribute research, scholarly inquiry, innovation, and knowledge creation across diverse fields of study. Our researchers generate new knowledge with direct relevance to communities, partners, and end users, driven by collaboration and interdisciplinary exchange. Our researchers generate new knowledge driven by collaboration and interdisciplinary exchange that has direct relevance and measurable impact for communities, partners, and end users. Our students participate at every stage, from the first lines of inquiry to publishing in peer-reviewed journals.

Bishop's is home to five Canada Research Chairs, a Jarislowsky Chair, and robust external research funding, anchored by a research culture that pairs rigorous inquiry with close faculty-student mentorship. Innovative and impactful research takes place across Business, Education, Humanities, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and Social Sciences. Graduate offerings include a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD), Master's programs in Physics, Computer Science, and Education, as well as an Individualized Master's program supporting interdisciplinary research.

SOURCE Bishop's University

MEDIA REQUESTS: Sonia Patenaude, Manager of Communications, Bishop's University, 819-342-2587, [email protected]