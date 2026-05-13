"This is an incredible opportunity for us," said Charles Robert, forward for the Gaiters squad. "I am so excited to have the chance to represent Canada on the international stage. Hopefully my teammates and I can showcase the high level of play that can be found in U SPORTS. After coming up just short in two championship games this year, we're grateful to have another opportunity to write the ending to our season."

This marks Bishop's first-ever appearance in international 3x3 competition.

The Gaiters' roster includes:

Reggie Jean Seraphin , third-year forward (Ottawa, Ont. / Carleton / Ottawa Next Level)

, third-year forward (Ottawa, Ont. / Carleton / Ottawa Next Level) Yanis Malanda , second-year guard (Paris, France / Vanier College)

, second-year guard (Paris, France / Vanier College) Kyle Maurice , second-year guard (Lennoxville, Que. / Cégep de Sherbrooke)

, second-year guard (Lennoxville, Que. / Cégep de Sherbrooke) Charles Robert, graduating forward (Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. / Suffield Academy)

Robert is a two-time U SPORTS All-Canadian, while Malanda earned RSEQ first-team all-star honours.

"Representing Canada on the international stage is a tremendous honour for our program, our university, and our student-athletes, said Matt McLean, Head Coach of Bishop's Men's Basketball and recipient of the 2026 Stuart W. Aberdeen Memorial Trophy as U SPORTS coach of the year. "This opportunity reflects the culture our players have built over the last few years. We're also excited to be bringing in Gaiters alum Kyle Desmarais as Head Coach for our group at the event - his experience of the 3x3 game will be a tremendous asset as we prepare to compete against some of the top university programs in the world."

Kyle Desmarais is currently an assistant coach with the Montreal Alliance in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Director of 3x3 Development for Basketball Quebec.

Bishop's qualified through their outstanding run to the silver medal at the 2026 U SPORTS Men's Basketball Final-8 in Calgary in March.

About Bishop's University

Founded in 1843 and located on the traditional territory of the Abenaki people (W8banakiak wdakiw8k), Bishop's University is a unique English-language, primarily undergraduate institution located in the historic and picturesque Eastern Townships region of Québec. Our 550-acre campus offers an immersive educational experience within a close-knit community.

With a student population of approximately 2,600 full-time students, Bishop's fosters deep academic engagement through personalized course of study, small class sizes and meaningful interaction between students and professors. We offer over 100 programs across five faculties: Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Business, and Education.

For more than 180 years, Bishop's has cultivated leaders and changemakers through interdisciplinary learning, experiential opportunities, and extensive student support. Whether studying abroad, conducting research, participating in an athletic team, or learning by doing, Bishop's students are empowered to pursue academic excellence and personal growth in an inclusive and dynamic environment.

SOURCE Bishop's University

MEDIA REQUESTS: Sonia Patenaude, Manager of Communications - Bishop's University, 819-342-2587, [email protected]