Birks Launches Love is Essential Engagement Ring Contest

Birks has been at the center of Canadian love stories since 1879. Founder Henry Birks was a pioneer in the industry, and he believed in bringing magic to the special moments in people's lives. For him, jewellery held the power to bring us closer together. Because no love story is the same, Birks offers a wide variety of ring styles, both traditional and modern, in 18kt yellow gold, white gold, rose gold or platinum. Each design is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using ethically sourced diamonds. Birks also offers a bespoke jewellery program where a Birks artisan can help design a custom ring to suit your unique style and personality.

Birks invites you to nominate yourself, your partner or a deserving couple to win an engagement ring by sharing how you or someone you know has given back to their community during the pandemic. To enter and learn more about the contest rules and regulations visit https://maisonbirks.typeform.com/to/GuShSY. Birks will also help the winners plan their proposal and will host an engagement party for close family and friends. During these challenging times, kindness and love keep us united. Love is essential.



About Birks

Established in 1879, Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, watches and gifts available at all Maison Birks stores, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to other luxury jewellery retailers across North America. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' stories since 1879. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks

