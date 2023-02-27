MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Birks Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Birks Group") (NYSE American: BGI), announces with great sadness the passing of a member of its Board of Directors, Mr. Louis L. Roquet, on Friday, February 24th, 2023.

Mr. Roquet was an independent non-executive member of the Company's Board of Directors whose involvement with Birks Group dates back to over 15 years. He has made great contributions to Birks Group as an esteemed board member. He was a very accomplished person making his mark in both the public and private sectors during his illustrious career. Mr. Roquet held top positions in various Quebec companies and institutions. He served as president and chief executive officer of Investissement Québec, which he helped found, president and general manager of the Société des alcools du Québec, president and chief operating officer of Desjardins Venture Capital, general manager of the City of Montréal, managing director of Cevital SPA, a large private conglomerate in Algeria, chairman of the board of Investissement Québec and chancellor and chairman of the board of Université de Montréal. He also served as a director of a number of other private companies as well as non-profit organizations.

Mr. Niccolò Rossi di Montelera, Executive Chairman of the Board of Birks Group, stated, "We are very sad to have lost Mr. Roquet, a great friend and colleague. In addition to his many accomplishments, Mr. Roquet will be remembered as a true gentleman, with great intelligence, wit, sense of humour and truly dedicated to his work and family. We will be forever grateful to Mr. Roquet for his dedication and service to Birks Group. It has been a privilege for me and our other Board members to have worked alongside Mr. Roquet. We wish to express our deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. "

Mr. Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birks Group, added, "I am very saddened by Mr. Roquet's passing. He was a great supporter of our Company and we are very appreciative of his indelible contribution to Birks Group. On behalf of our entire organization, we offer our sincerest sympathies to Mr. Roquet's family during this difficult time."

