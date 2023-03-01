BIRKS GROUP INC. UNVEILS NEW MAISON BIRKS CF CHINOOK CENTRE STORE IN CALGARY

New design features expanded square footage and a Rolex Showroom

MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Birks Group Inc., one of Canada's leading fine jewellery and timepiece retailers, has relocated their Maison Birks CF Chinook Centre location. The 4,174 square foot Maison Birks store, developed by Optima Design, is located in the luxury section of the CF Chinook Centre and incorporates rich, dark wood tones, high ceilings and innovative lighting. The new store also includes a 1,117 square foot Rolex showroom with a VIP area. Floor to ceiling windows showcase the store's offerings which includes Balmain, Birks, Breitling, Cartier, Qeelin, TAG Heuer, Tudor and Wolf. Chaumet fine jewellery and Longines watches, will unveil shop-in-shops in early spring.

Maison Birks CF Chinook Centre (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)

Birks' own brand of fine jewellery, engagement rings and wedding bands is featured in a 803 square foot shop-in-shop which celebrates the brand's heritage and commitment to Canadian nature and landscape by incorporating light, warm wood tones.

"After 63 years in the Calgary market, the relocation and expansion of the Maison Birks CF Chinook Centre store is an exciting new chapter for Birks Group Inc.," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO, Birks Group. "We are thrilled to welcome clients to the new Rolex Showroom and to continue to enhance the shopping experience for our Calgary customers."

The Maison Birks store at CF Carrefour Laval is also undergoing significant renovations which will be unveiled later this year.

ABOUT BIRKS GROUP INC.

Birks Group Inc. is a leading Canadian retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts since 1879. The Company operates 23 Maison Birks stores across Canada, including flagship locations in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Maison Birks' e-commerce website boasts the largest online hard luxury assortment in Canada. Birks Group Inc. also operates the Brinkhaus store in Calgary. Birks jewellery collections are also available in Saks stores throughout North America and in authorized retailers across Europe. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com, and www.brinkhaus.com .

