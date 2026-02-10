MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Birks Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Birks Group") (NYSE American: BGI) announced today that Katia Fontana, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire, effective April 1, 2026. Over the last six years, Ms. Fontana has been an integral member of the senior management team, helping guide the Company through strategic transformations and external challenges with professionalism and steady leadership.

Birks Group is also pleased to announce that Mr. Aldo Battista will be joining the Company on February 11, 2026. During the transition period, Mr. Battista will initially serve as Vice President, Accounting and Treasury, working alongside Ms. Fontana to ensure a smooth and orderly handover of finance and accounting responsibilities before assuming the role of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on April 2, 2026.

Mr. Battista is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting. He spent 16 years of his career in the retail industry with Reitmans (Canada) Limited., an apparel retailer, from 2008 to 2024 in various positions, including Vice President, Finance. He began his career as an external auditor with Deloitte from 1991 to 1995. He holds an Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA) from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and a Chartered Professional Accountant Designation from l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Niccolò Rossi di Montelera, Executive Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, commented: "Katia has been a valued member of our senior management team and has made significant contributions to Birks Group since joining us in 2020. Her leadership, guidance and commitment have been instrumental in navigating through challenging periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic. On behalf Mr. Davide Barberis Canonico, Interim President and COO, and the entire Board, I would like to sincerely thank Katia for her dedication and contributions to Birks Group, and wish her a fulfilling retirement." Mr. Rossi di Montelera continued: "We are also very pleased that Katia will remain with us to support a seamless transition as we welcome Aldo Battista as our new CFO. Aldo brings extensive experience in finance, accounting and the retail sector, and we are confident his expertise will be a strong asset for the Company."

Katia Fontana, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "It has been profoundly rewarding and a privilege to serve Birks Group over the past six years. I am grateful for the dedication, passion, and resilience of our teams. I am pleased to support a smooth transition and as I step into the next chapter of my life, I look forward to seeing the Company continue to pursue its strategic initiatives under new financial leadership and I will cheer on the team as the Company evolves."

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewelry, and an operator of luxury jewelry, timepieces and gifts retail stores in Canada. The Company operates 17 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Montreal under the Birks brand, one retail location in Montreal under the TimeVallée brand, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, one retail location in Vancouver under the Graff brand, one retail location in Vancouver under the Patek Philippe brand, four retail locations in Laval, Ottawa and Toronto under the Breitling brand, four retail locations in Toronto under the European Boutique brand, one retail location in Toronto under the Omega brand and one retail location in Toronto under the Montblanc brand. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier designer and retailer of fine jewelry, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' website, www.birks.com.

